Q4 2019 Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call. Our chairperson today is Mr. Jamie Lin. Mr. Lin, please begin your call, and I'll be standing by for the Q&A. Thank you.



Zhichen Lin - Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. - President, Acting Chief Business Officer & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Taiwan Mobile Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call. Before I start our presentation, I'd like to direct your attention to our disclaimer page, which states the information contained in this presentation, including all forward-looking information is subject to change without notice, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd, hereafter the company, undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation. No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information content herein. Nor is the information intended to be a complete statement of the company,