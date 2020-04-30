Q1 2020 Taiwan Mobile Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2020 / 05:40AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call. Today with us we have Jamie. Please go ahead. Thank you.



Zhichen Lin - Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. - President, Acting Chief Business Officer & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Taiwan Mobile's First Quarter 2020 Investor Conference Call.



Before I start our presentation, I'd like to direct your attention to our disclaimer page, which states the information contained in this presentation, including all forward-looking information, is subject to change without notice, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. And Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd., hereafter, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this presentation. No representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein, nor is the information intended to be a complete statement of the company, market or developments referred to in this presentation.

