Taiwan Star to Merge into Taiwan Mobile - M&A Call Transcript

Jan 03, 2022

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call. We're going to talk about Taiwan Star merging into Taiwan Mobile, a deal that was approved by both companies' Boards on December 30, 2021.



