Oct 08, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Oct 08, 2019 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ryoichi Yamamoto

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Exec. Officer & Representative Director



=====================

Ryoichi Yamamoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Exec. Officer & Representative Director



As for results for the first half of fiscal year 2019, consolidated gross sales of J. Front Retailing were JPY 545.8 billion, down 0.2% year-on-year. Revenue was JPY 225.6 billion, down 0.7%. Consolidated business profit was JPY 23.7 billion, down 2.2%. Operating profit was JPY 25.1 billion, up 4.0%. Profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 14.3 billion, down 9.7%. Compared to April forecast, business profit was JPY 200 million lower. However, due to gain on sales of real estate and others, operating profit was JPY 1.5 billion higher and profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY 500 million higher.



Interim dividend is JPY 18 per share, up JPY 1 compared to previous year as