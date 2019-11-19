Nov 19, 2019 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Nov 19, 2019 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Ryoichi Yamamoto
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Exec. Officer & Representative Director
* Sakie Tachibana Fukushima
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - Outside Non-Executive Director
* Taro Sawada
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - Managing Exec. Officer, Senior Exec. GM of Mgmt Strategy, Senior GM of New Business Division
=====================
Ryoichi Yamamoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Exec. Officer & Representative Director
[Interpreted] I am Yamamoto from J. Front Retailing. Thank you very much for coming despite your busy schedule. As you know, we are a pure holding company established through management integration of department stores, Daimaru and Matsuzakaya in September 2007. PARCO Shopping Center joined our group 7 years ago. In the spring of this year, we opened a childcare facility in Aobadai, Yokohama City and started preschool education. We aim to be
J.Front Retailing Co Ltd ESG Presentation Transcript
Nov 19, 2019 / NTS GMT
