J.Front Retailing Co Ltd ESG Presentation Transcript

Nov 19, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 19, 2019 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ryoichi Yamamoto

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Exec. Officer & Representative Director

* Sakie Tachibana Fukushima

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - Outside Non-Executive Director

* Taro Sawada

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - Managing Exec. Officer, Senior Exec. GM of Mgmt Strategy, Senior GM of New Business Division



=====================

Ryoichi Yamamoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Exec. Officer & Representative Director



[Interpreted] I am Yamamoto from J. Front Retailing. Thank you very much for coming despite your busy schedule. As you know, we are a pure holding company established through management integration of department stores, Daimaru and Matsuzakaya in September 2007. PARCO Shopping Center joined our group 7 years ago. In the spring of this year, we opened a childcare facility in Aobadai, Yokohama City and started preschool education. We aim to be