* Ryoichi Yamamoto

Ryoichi Yamamoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - Chairperson



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much for attending despite your busy schedule. We would like to express our heartfelt sympathy for all affected by COVID-19 and all concerned.



As you see on Page 2, subject to approval by resolutions at Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in May, J. Front Retailing determined a new management structure, including change of Representative Executive Officer. Under the next structure, Yoshimoto, Sawada and Makiyama will lead group management. At the same time, I, Yamamoto, will assume the Office of Director and Chairperson of Board of Directors. Needless to say, succession plan is the most important strategic decision-making. In Nomination Committee, while securing transparency and objectivity, we had discussions on succession plan. We set the time for