J.Front Retailing Co Ltd ESG Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT

Tatsuya Yoshimoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Executive Officer



I am Yoshimoto from J. Front Retailing. Thank you very much for participating despite your busy schedule.



First of all, we would like to express our heartfelt sympathy for everyone affected by COVID-19 and everyone concerned and express our deepest appreciation to everyone, including health care workers who are committed to preventing the spread of infection.



Today, I will talk about sustainability management JFR Group aims at. Please turn to Page 2. As you know, we were established as a pure holding company through management integration of department stores Daimaru and Matsuzakaya in September 2007. Our consolidated subsidiary, Parco, became a wholly owned subsidiary in March this year, which was a big turning point. In promoting sustainability management for the future, the establishment of the structure to deepen cooperation further in the group and maximize synergy brings big advantage to us.



Please go to Page 3. In Japan, extreme weather events caused frequent heavy rain