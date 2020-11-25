Nov 25, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT
Tatsuya Yoshimoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Executive Officer
I am Yoshimoto from J. Front Retailing. Thank you very much for participating despite your busy schedule.
First of all, we would like to express our heartfelt sympathy for everyone affected by COVID-19 and everyone concerned and express our deepest appreciation to everyone, including health care workers who are committed to preventing the spread of infection.
Today, I will talk about sustainability management JFR Group aims at. Please turn to Page 2. As you know, we were established as a pure holding company through management integration of department stores Daimaru and Matsuzakaya in September 2007. Our consolidated subsidiary, Parco, became a wholly owned subsidiary in March this year, which was a big turning point. In promoting sustainability management for the future, the establishment of the structure to deepen cooperation further in the group and maximize synergy brings big advantage to us.
Please go to Page 3. In Japan, extreme weather events caused frequent heavy rain
J.Front Retailing Co Ltd ESG Meeting Transcript
Nov 25, 2020 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...