* Tatsuya Yoshimoto

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Executive Officer



Thank you very much for attending today despite your busy schedule. Please go to Page 1. Today, I'll explain results for fiscal year 2020, forecast for fiscal year 2021, and fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2023 medium-term business plan.



Please turn to Page 3 for results for fiscal year 2020. Consolidated gross sales of J. Front Retailing were greatly affected by spreading infection of COVID-19 and were JPY 766.2 billion, down significantly by 32.4% year-on-year. Despite securing a profit of JPY 2.3 billion in consolidated business profit, operating loss was JPY 24.2 billion and loss attributable to owners of parent was JPY 26.1 billion.



Compared to October forecast, due to improvement of gross profit margin and