Oct 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Oct 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Tatsuya Yoshimoto
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Executive Director
=====================
Tatsuya Yoshimoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thank you very much for attending today despite your busy schedule. Please go to Page 1. Today, I'll give you an overview of results for the first half of fiscal year 2021 and explain forecast for the second half and through fiscal year 2021 and progress the medium-term business plan.
Please turn to Page 3 for results for the first half of fiscal year 2021. Consolidated gross sales of J. Front Retailing were JPY 402.1 billion, up significantly by 25.4% year-on-year. Consolidated business profit was JPY 3.6 billion, up JPY 3.4 billion.
On the other hand, operating loss improved significantly year-on-year from loss exceeding JPY 20 billion. However, due to impacts of COVID-19, such
Q2 2022 J.Front Retailing Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Oct 12, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...