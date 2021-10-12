Oct 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Oct 12, 2021



* Tatsuya Yoshimoto

Tatsuya Yoshimoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Executive Director



Thank you very much for attending today despite your busy schedule. Please go to Page 1. Today, I'll give you an overview of results for the first half of fiscal year 2021 and explain forecast for the second half and through fiscal year 2021 and progress the medium-term business plan.



Please turn to Page 3 for results for the first half of fiscal year 2021. Consolidated gross sales of J. Front Retailing were JPY 402.1 billion, up significantly by 25.4% year-on-year. Consolidated business profit was JPY 3.6 billion, up JPY 3.4 billion.



On the other hand, operating loss improved significantly year-on-year from loss exceeding JPY 20 billion. However, due to impacts of COVID-19, such