J.Front Retailing Co Ltd ESG Presentation Transcript

Dec 02, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Dec 02, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hidekazu Hirano

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - Managing Executive Officer & Senior Executive General Manager of Management Strategy Unit

* Rieko Sato

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - Independent Outside Non Executive Director

* Ryuya Tabata

* Tatsuya Yoshimoto

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Executive Director



=====================

Tatsuya Yoshimoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Executive Director



Global environmental problems such as global warming and ocean pollution is already an imminent threat. In recent years, we have been confronted with unprecedented issues, such as the Great East Japan earthquake and the spread of COVID-19. In response, the speed of change in the business environment is accelerating more than ever. So response towards change and delay in making decisions may become fatal for a company