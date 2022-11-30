J.Front Retailing Co Ltd ESG Briefing Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / NTS GMT

Tatsuya Yoshimoto - J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Executive Director



[Interpreted] Our group promotes sustainability management and believes that people are the greatest management resource for achieving management goals, and that without the growth of human resources, the company will not grow and advance. We regard our employees as our treasurer and aim to realize human resource development by maximizing their individuality and abilities.



Furthermore, what the COVID-19 pandemic reaffirmed for us is that the future is not on the extension of the past. As we have said at the announcement of our financial results, FY 2022 is a year of gear change toward full revival and regrowth as well as the starting year of our unique evolution with diversity and future orientation.



Today, I would like to explain what J. Front Retailing is aiming at for human capital management.



Before I get into the main topic, I would like, first, briefly to talk about the JFR Way, a concept we do believe, and I always mention JFR Way whenever I get to talk to