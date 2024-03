Oct 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hayato Wakabayashi

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - Senior Executive GM of Financial Strategy Unit, Managing Executive Officer & Executive Director

* Kenji Kawase

Parco Co.,Ltd. - President, Executive Officer & Director

* Taro Sawada

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., Ltd. - President & Representative Director

* Tatsuya Yoshimoto

J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. - President, Representative Executive Officer & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Hisahiro Yamaoka

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kuni Kanamori

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Toshio Takahashi

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Research Division - Senior Analyst



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you very