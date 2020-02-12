Q4 2019 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division

Kyle Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - CEO



Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's Result Webcast Conference for the Fourth Quarter of 2019. My name is Joe Tsen, Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance of WIN Semi. Joining me on today's call are Dr. YC Wang, our Chairman -- our Vice Chairman; and our CEO, Mr. Kyle Chen; and our General Manager of Corporate Administration, Mr. Steve Chen.



Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, our CEO, Kyle, will comment on the company's results and provide brief guidance for the first quarter of 2020. Secondly, I will go through the financials in detail, and CEO will have the industry outlook to share