Q1 2020 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division

* Kyle Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - CEO



=====================

Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division



Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's Results Webcast Conference for the First Quarter of 2020. My name is Joe Tsen, the Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi.



Joining me on today's call is Steve Chen, the General Manager of Corporate Administration in WIN Semi.



Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, our General Manager, Steve, will comment on the results for the third quarter and provide brief guidance for the fourth quarter. Secondly, I will go through the financials in detail. And after that, we will open to the floor for Q&A. Please freely submit your