Q2 2020 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division

* Shun-Ping Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - GM of Corporate Administration & Director



=====================

Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division



Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's Results Webcast Conference for the Second Quarter of Year 2020. My name is Joe Tsen, the Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance of WIN Semi.



Joining me today on the call is Steve Chen, the General Manager of Corporate Administration. And today's call will be organized into 3 sections. First of all, Steve will comment on the results for the second quarter and provide brief guidance for the third quarter. Secondly, I will go through the financials in detail. And after that, we will open to the floor for Q&A. Please freely