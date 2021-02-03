Q4 2020 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division

* Kyle Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - CEO



Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division



Good morning, good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's Results Webcast Conference for the Fourth Quarter of 2020. My name is Joe Tsen, Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi. Joining me today -- on today's call are Kyle Chen, the CEO; and Steve Chen, the General Manager of Corporate Administration.



Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, our CEO, Kyle, will comment on today's results and provide brief guidance for the first quarter of the year 2021. Secondly, I will go through the financials in detail and then Kyle will also have the industry outlook to share with you. After that, we will open to