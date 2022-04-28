Q1 2022 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division

* Kyle Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - CEO

* Shun-Ping Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - GM of Corporate Administration & Director



Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Head of Finance & Associate VP - Finance Division



Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's Result Webcast Conference for the First Quarter of 2022.



My name is Joe Tsen, the spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi. Joining me on today's call is Steve Chen, the General Manager of Corporate Administration. Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, Steve will comment on the company's results and provide brief guidance for the second quarter of 2022. Secondly, I will go through financials in details. After that, we will open to the