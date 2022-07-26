Q2 2022 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division

* Shun-Ping Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - GM of Corporate Administration & Director



Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division



The investor conference is about to begin. Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's Result Webcast Conference for the Second Quarter of 2022.



My name is Joe Tsen, the spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi. Joining me today on today's call is Steve Chen, our General Manager of Corporate Administration. Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, Steve will comment on the company's results and provide brief guidance for the third quarter 2022. Secondly, I will go through the financials in details. After that, we will open to the floor for Q&A. Please freely submit your questions