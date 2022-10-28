Q3 2022 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division

* Shun-Ping Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - GM of Corporate Administration & Director



=====================

Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division



Good morning and evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's Result Webcast Conference for Third Quarter of 2022. My name is Joe Tsen, the Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi.



Joining me today on today's call is Steve Chen, the General Manager of Corporate Administration. Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, Steve will comment on the company's results and provide brief guidance for the third quarter of 2022 and secondly, we will go through the financial in detail. After that, we will open the call for Q&A. Please freely submit your question in the input box on the webcast window throughout the