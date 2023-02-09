Q4 2022 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 09, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division

* Kuo-Hua Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - CEO & Director



Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division



The investor conference is about to begin. Good morning and good evening ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's Result Webcast Conference for the fourth quarter of 2022. My name is Joe Tsen, Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi. Joining me today -- on today's call are our CEO, Kyle Chen; and our General Manager of Corporate Administration, Steve Chen.



Today's call is organized into 3 sessions. First of all, our CEO, Kyle will comment on the company's result for fourth quarter of 2022 and provide a brief guidance for the first quarter of 2023. Secondly, I will go through the financials in details, and Kyle will have the industry outlook to share with