Q1 2023 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division

* Shun-Ping Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - GM of Corporate Administration & Director



Joe Tsen - WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division



Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's result webcast conference for the first quarter of 2023.



My name is Joe Tsen, the Spokesman and the Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi. Joining me today, on today's call is Steve Chen, General Manager of Corporate Administration. Today's call is organized into 3 sections. First of all, Steve will comment on the company's result and provide brief guidance for the second quarter of 2023. Secondly, I will go through the financials in detail. After that, we will open the floor for Q&A. Please freely submit your questions in the input box on the webcast window