Q2 2023 WIN Semiconductors Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

* Joe Tsen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - Associate VP - Finance Division

* Shun-Ping Chen

WIN Semiconductors Corp. - GM of Corporate Administration & Director



=====================

This investor conference is about to begin. Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen, no matter where you are. Welcome to WIN Semi's results webcast conference for the first -- the second quarter of 2023.



My name is Joe Tsen, the Spokesman and Associate Vice President of Finance in WIN Semi. Joining me today on today's call is Steve Chen, our General Manager of Corporate Administration. Today's call is reorganized into 3 sections. First of all, Steve will comment on the company's results and provide brief guidance for the third quarter 2023. Secondly, I will go through the financials in detail. After that, we will open to the floor for Q&A. Please freely submit