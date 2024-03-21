BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial), a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of bioproduction tools and services for cell and gene therapies, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Amy Duross sold 11,200 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. Amy Duross’s transaction history over the past year shows that the insider has sold a total of 11,200 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for BioLife Solutions Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 4 insider buys and 110 insider sells during this period. On the day of the sale, shares of BioLife Solutions Inc were trading at $16.92, giving the company a market cap of approximately $798.186 million. Regarding the stock's valuation, with a trading price of $16.92 and a GuruFocus Value of $19.99, BioLife Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.