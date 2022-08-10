Q2 2022 eMemory Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to eMemory's second-quarter 2022 webcast investor conference. Present today, we have our Chairman, Dr. Charles Hsu; President, Mr. Michael Ho; Head of IR, Ms. Li-Jeng Chen; and the Director of the Finance Department, Ms. Teresa Kuo.



The format of today's event will be as follows. First, eMemory's Chairman, Dr. Charles Hsu, will give an opening remark. Afterwards, President, Mr. Michael Ho, will summarize our operations in the second quarter of 2022, followed by the outlook of our business. Next, Dr. Charles Hsu will introduce a topic titled, why is random number generation important in gaming? Then, we will go into the Q&A session, where our management team will be ready to answer your questions.



Please feel free to submit your questions in the input box on the webcast window throughout the conference.