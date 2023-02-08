Q4 2022 eMemory Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to eMemory's fourth-quarter 2022 webcast investor conference. Present today, we have our Chairman, Dr. Charles Hsu; President, Mr. Michael Ho; Head of IR, Ms. Li-Jeng Chen; Director of the Finance Department, Ms. Teresa Kuo; and PUFsecurity's Vice President, Dr. Evans Yang.



The format of today's event will be as follows. First, eMemory's Chairman, Dr. Charles Hsu, will give an opening remark. Afterwards, President, Mr. Michael Ho, will summarize our operations in the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by the outlook of our business. Next, Dr. Charles Hsu will talk about the evolution of PUF-based security subsystems. Then, we will go into the Q&A session, where our management team will be ready to answer your questions. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, and a webcast replay will be available within three hours after the conference is finished. Please visit the website at www.eemory.com.tw under the Investors Relations section.



As usual, before we begin,