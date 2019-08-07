Full Year 2019 Istyle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Tetsuro Yoshimatsu - istyle Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Tetsuro Yoshimatsu, President and the CEO of istyle. Thank you for joining us despite your busy schedule.



I present on the financial results for FY 2019 and the progress of midterm business plan that we announced 3 years ago. In particular, as we made a revision in forecast during the previous fiscal year, I will elaborate how we will achieve the midterm business plan.



Without further ado, let me start with the overview of financial results for FY 2019 ended June 30. Net sales were JPY 32.193 billion and operating profit was JPY 476 million. Details of segment information will be presented later.



Progress to our target. Revised plan of net sales was JPY 33 billion, and the result was JPY 32.193 billion with the achievement of 97.6% of target. Both of operating income and ordinary income were within the planned ranges. However, as for net income, it was a loss of JPY 519 million, marking a substantial gap from the plan. It mainly consist of software asset impairment loss, impairment of stores