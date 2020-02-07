Q2 2020 Istyle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Tetsuro Yoshimatsu - istyle Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Thank you for coming out of your busy schedule today. I am Yoshimatsu, CEO and President for istyle. We would like to get started with the financial briefings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. I believe many of you have already seen the financial results. We are posting an extraordinary loss for this quarter.



And let us apologize for making you worry about such a huge loss that we had to make. However, we believe it was a necessary judgment for us to take a step forward in order to obtain larger earnings in the future. We take this as a step within the overall plan, so we will continue to make efforts in achieving the plan.



Let me first go over the current status within the mid-term business plan. At the beginning of the year, we announced that we had a loss-making plan for this fiscal year. In this mid-term business plan, we were facing delays in various projects and we thought we had to accelerate our efforts during this year. We also explained that we wanted to extend our investment period by 1