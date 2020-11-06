Q1 2021 Istyle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / NTS GMT

Tetsuro Yoshimatsu - istyle Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good morning. This is Yoshimatsu from istyle Corporation. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today.



I would like to begin the financial results meeting for the first quarter of fiscal year ending June 2021. Normally, we would hold a meeting only every 6 months. However, in view of many questions about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the request for quarterly briefings from analysts and investors, we have decided to hold this meeting this time for the first quarter.



Let me share with you the current situation of the cosmetics industry before going into the details of our financial results. The cosmetic industry where istyle operates its business was one of the industries that was most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the period of the state of emergency between April through June, the top 4 companies in the industry saw their sales dropping to 76% of the previous year's level. And during the period from July through September where there was a second wave, sales remained