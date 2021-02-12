Q2 2021 Istyle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Tetsuro Yoshimatsu - istyle Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Thank you for joining us despite your busy schedule. I'm Yoshimatsu, President and CEO of istyle. Now I'd like to start the financial results meeting for the second quarter FY 2021.



I would like to review the period up to the previous year, and let me explain the present phase. Five years ago, the midterm business plan was presented, and the plan is divided into 4-year phase. After facing the performance deterioration in 2019 during our investment expansion phase, we had to review the strategy and extended investment pace by 1 year. During the period, COVID-19 pandemic hit us. It overlapped with the timing of expansion acceleration when we rolled out stores in November and December 2019 in Hong Kong and opened a large flagship store of @cosme Tokyo, and this is where we are.



In the meeting for the previous fiscal year's financial results, we withdrew the midterm plan, and now we have to make a strong company, which can respond to COVID-19 flexibly. And I would like to present the overview of the second quarter