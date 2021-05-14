Q3 2021 Istyle Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Tetsuro Yoshimatsu - istyle Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Yoshimatsu, President and CEO of istyle. Conventionally, financial results meetings are held twice a year at the end of the first half and fiscal year-end. But for this fiscal year, partly due to the condition under COVID-19 pandemic, quarterly meeting is organized. Today, I will present the results for the third quarter FY 2021.



This slide shows executive summary. COVID-19 pandemic has been continuing longer than expected. And at the second quarter results announcement, we withdrew the full year forecast. We are in the phase to establish a strong corporate structure to ensure operating profit even under COVID-19 pandemic.



At the time of the first half results meeting at the end of the second quarter, except a flagship store @cosme Tokyo and overseas stores, business returned to profitability. Net sales in this fiscal year are almost maintained year-on-year at the level of pre-COVID due to e-commerce growth. Full year forecast will be elaborated in detail later. Through thorough cost control and each