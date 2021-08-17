Aug 17, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 17, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kei Sugawara
istyle Inc. - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Kei Sugawara - istyle Inc. - CFO & Executive Director
Hi, everybody. Good morning, and good afternoon and good evening, and thank you for participating in the meeting. And this is Kei Sugawara, CFO of istyle. And I'd like to present the results of FY 2021 and our plan for this fiscal year, FY 2022, on this meeting. And let's get started.
Maybe I'd like to present the first 20, 30 minutes, then let's move on to the Q&A. And if you have any questions in the middle, just jump in by pressing the raising hand on the Zoom functions. Thank you very much.
And this is the overview of the business segment, and you may probably already aware, so that let me skip it. And if you don't, just dig into the data. Then this is the misspell or it's a mistake. This is not results for the 2020. These are for the FY 2021, and let's get into that.
So this is the
Full Year 2021 Istyle Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 17, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...