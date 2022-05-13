Q3 2022 Istyle Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT

* Tetsuro Yoshimatsu

istyle Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



I am Yoshimatsu, President and Representative Director of istyle Inc. I would like to explain our third quarter figures.



Page 1. I'd like to talk about istyle's basic business model. As many of you may already know, we have @cosme, a user review and community-based media as well as online retail and Brick-and-Mortar shops in a hybrid business model. Our business model is to expand this to overseas as well.



Page 2. I'd like to give an overview of the third quarter financial results. Page 3. First, a summary of the third quarter results. In our consolidated financial results, we achieved record high Q3 cumulative net sales, and we were also able to record over 10% net sales growth for the third quarter year-on-year. Although there was an operating loss for the