Full Year 2022 Istyle Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 16, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Tetsuro Yoshimatsu

istyle Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



=====================

Tetsuro Yoshimatsu - istyle Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Tetsuro Yoshimatsu of istyle. First, I'd like to present the consolidated results for FY 2022 ended in June.



This shows a summary of this document. Stores contributed to the increase in sales and operating income was profitable following the third quarter and the second half turned to be profitable. And the company achieved a record high full year sales, and the profitability started to stabilize with a robust major KPIs, including MAU.



As for the business policies and the business plan for FY '23, we will enhance retail sales capabilities and the sales promotion capabilities to increase sales and return to profitability for the full year.



Regarding the new management system, we will take the first step to separate management and business