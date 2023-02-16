Q2 2023 Istyle Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kei Sugawara

istyle Inc. - Vice Chairperson & CFO



=====================

Kei Sugawara - istyle Inc. - Vice Chairperson & CFO



This is Kei Sugawara. I'm Vice Chairman, Director, and CFO of istyle Inc., Tokyo. And thank you very much (inaudible) for participating on this financial brief for the second quarter of the FY 2023. So let me get started.



Okay. So let me start with the executive summary for the first half. And the results with the sales of JPY 20.4 billion, which was record high for the first half in the company's history. And that was the 90% Y-o-Y growth. And at the same time, operating income improved by JPY 0.9 billion Y-o-Y and positive plus JPY 250 million in the first half. So that we have back on the saddle to generating the operating profit for the half year basis. And On Platform, our sales growth was 7% plus. And at the same time, operating income increased by JPY 350 million. That was driven by the B2B service including