Full Year 2023 Istyle Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 15, 2023

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Kei Sugawara

istyle Inc. - Vice Chairperson & CFO



Kei Sugawara - istyle Inc. - Vice Chairperson & CFO



Hi, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for watching this video for the istyle's fiscal year 2023 financial results and also our business plan for the FY 2024. This is Vice Chairperson and CFO of istyle, Kei Sugawara. So let's get started.



So this is the summary. Our net sales revenue was our record high, JPY 42.9 billion, which is Y-o-Y 24.7% plus. And also, our operating income was JPY 817 million, which is the huge jump from last year's operating losses. So this is a Y-o-Y increase of JPY 1.3 billion.



So On Platform segment, the B2B services, including the sales promotion grew and the sales reached record high full year, 8% Y-o-Y, and also increased operating profit by JPY 500 million Y-o-Y.



The next is the Beauty Service segment and the largest jump coming from the brick-and-mortar stores, which