Q3 2019 Ateam Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 14, 2019 / NTS GMT

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



Thank you very much for joining us for the Third Quarter Earnings Call of Ateam Inc, despite your busy schedules.



Let me start right away. Page 2. This is how we are characterizing ourselves from this term that Ateam is not merely a game company but is an integrated IT company that develops various businesses around the Internet.



Page 3. We provide games and Lifestyle Support services as shown.



Page 6. First of all, we are revising our full year earnings forecast. In light of the extraordinary loss of JPY 432 million and recent business performance trends, our earnings forecast has been revised. Previously, total revenue forecast was JPY 40 billion but we are lowering it by 7.5% to JPY 37 billion. Looking at each of the businesses, there is no change for Lifestyle Support. The previous forecast was JPY 22 billion and the revised forecast is JPY 22.2 billion. The Entertainment business revenue forecast was, previously, JPY 15 billion, and now we are revising it to JPY 12.8 billion. E-commerce was JPY 3 billion, now