Full Year 2019 Ateam Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 13, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



I would like to start with Page 2 of the handout, which was already shown previously. Ateam is an integrated IT company that develops various businesses around the Internet. That is the company we would like to be.



Page 3 is a new slide illustrating the management strategy of our group. As shown in the white box at the bottom diagram, our competitive advantages are digital marketing know-how, business development strategy and technological capabilities, which are all shared among each business segment. Using that as a foundation, we have the Entertainment business, which have some ups and downs but has tremendous potential to grow going forward. The Lifestyle Support business has more stable outlook due to some difficulty in entering into new markets, but it has sustainable growth potential.



Profit generated by these 2 businesses will be reinvested into new businesses, such as in the e-commerce market. The combination of these 3 businesses is designed to stabilize the financial results. And our strategy is to continue