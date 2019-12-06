Dec 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Dec 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Hayashi Takao
Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
=====================
Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
Thank you for your attendance in Ateam's financial results briefing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Let me jump-start my presentation. As shown in this regular slide, Ateam is an IT company that develops businesses around the Internet. Today, I will take you through the medium- to long-term policy of the company, once again, as I did last quarter.
First, the management strategy of the group. We have a strong base of shared strengths that are shared among different businesses, namely digital marketing know-how, business development strategy and technological capabilities. We leverage these advantages in promoting 3 businesses of e-commerce, entertainment and Lifestyle Support, while building such a business portfolio that optimizes management's stability and the business
Q1 2020 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Dec 06, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...