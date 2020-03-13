Q2 2020 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 13, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Hayashi Takao
Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
Thank you for watching the Analyst Meeting video of Ateam Inc on the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Let me begin with the report on the 20th anniversary we have celebrated on February 29, 2020. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and guidance and ask for your continued support as we make further progress in the next 20 years.
Ateam is a comprehensive IT company that develops business around the Internet. We offer services over the Internet, capitalizing on our IT capabilities to a diverse range of markets. That's our intent. The agenda shows what I would like to cover today.
First of all, I would like to take you through our medium- to long-term policy, once again, in order to supplement what had been explained
