Q3 2020 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



This is Takao Hayashi, President at Ateam Inc. Thank you for watching our webcast for the third quarter financial results of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2020. Let me start my presentation.



First of all, Ateam is an IT company that develops business around the Internet, developing and delivering services for various markets using many different technologies. That is what we do at Ateam.



These are the topics I will be covering in this webcast. I will first describe our medium- and long-term policy, but if you are familiar with this, feel free to skip this portion. Our medium- and long-term policy, beginning with our group management strategy, shown at the bottom in gray is our shared strengths: digital marketing know-how and expertise, business development strategy and