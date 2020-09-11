Full Year 2020 Ateam Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 11, 2020 / NTS GMT

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to attend Ateam's full year earnings presentation today. I'd like to begin my presentation.



As you can see on this slide, Ateam is an IT company that develops business around the Internet. We offer a variety of services on the Internet using a variety of technologies in each market.



This is our agenda for today. First, let me explain our mid- to long-term policy. I have explained this several times in the past, so please bear with me if you have heard this before. Ateam's strategy is to develop a diversified portfolio of businesses to ensure stability against different market environments. In fact, it was this portfolio that has enabled us to deliver earnings as planned this year despite the impact of COVID-19.



Let me explain first about the Lifestyle Support business. This is what we are aiming for. From cradle to grave, we help consumers enrich their daily lives as well as important life events by providing convenient services. Our Lifestyle Support