Sep 11, 2020 / NTS GMT
Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
Thank you for taking the time out of your busy schedules to attend Ateam's full year earnings presentation today. I'd like to begin my presentation.
As you can see on this slide, Ateam is an IT company that develops business around the Internet. We offer a variety of services on the Internet using a variety of technologies in each market.
This is our agenda for today. First, let me explain our mid- to long-term policy. I have explained this several times in the past, so please bear with me if you have heard this before. Ateam's strategy is to develop a diversified portfolio of businesses to ensure stability against different market environments. In fact, it was this portfolio that has enabled us to deliver earnings as planned this year despite the impact of COVID-19.
Let me explain first about the Lifestyle Support business. This is what we are aiming for. From cradle to grave, we help consumers enrich their daily lives as well as important life events by providing convenient services. Our Lifestyle Support
Full Year 2020 Ateam Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 11, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...