Q1 2021 Ateam Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2020 / NTS GMT

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



Welcome to Ateam Inc.'s Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Briefing.



Let me start my presentation. Ateam is a comprehensive IT company that conducts business in various technological and business fields, centered around the Internet. We aspire to leverage our technology to continue developing and deploying business in various markets through the Internet.



First, the summary of the fiscal 2021 Q1 financial results. Overall, on the consolidated basis, revenue decreased while income increased year-on-year. Quarter-on-quarter, both revenue and income were higher. Revenue was JPY 7.493 billion; operating income, JPY 378 million; and net income, JPY 258 million.



Lifestyle Support business posted a year-on-year decrease in revenue and profit and quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue and profit, with revenue of JPY 4.744 billion and profit of JPY 446 million. Profit margin was 63.3% (sic) [9.4%]. The segment posted a year-on-year decrease on weaker bridal demand due to the impact of COVID-19, but made a steady