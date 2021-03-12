Q2 2021 Ateam Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2021 / NTS GMT

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



This is the agenda for today's briefing. I will cover important notice, second quarter financial results, results by segment and full year guidance and dividends. Up until night, I was the speaker for the entire briefing, from now on, the results by segment will be explained by the Head of each business.



First, its important notice, there are 3 points. The first is the transition to a holding company structure. There are 4 objectives namely, the positioning of the Ateam headquarters as the platform for business creation, improvement of the decision-making speed at each business, development of human resources with abundant management experiences and enhancement of enterprise value through the reinforced management capabilities of the entire group.



There are 2 resolution items, namely, transition to a holding company structure and establishment of 2 subsidiaries in preparation for company split. The time line is as shown in the slide, the effective date is August 21, 2021. 2 subsidiaries will be established. Ateam