Q3 2021 Ateam Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



Ladies and gentlemen, Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend our business results briefing for the third quarter. We'd like to begin our presentation.



This slide may look familiar to you. Ateam utilizes its technological capability to develop businesses and provide services to markets through the Internet. This is our agenda for today. Let us begin by the summary of financial results in FY 2021 Q3. Overall, revenue was up both year-on-year and Q-on-Q, while operating income was down year-on-year, but was up Q-on-Q. Revenue topped JPY 8.637 billion, up 3% year-on-year. Operating income was JPY 359 million or 50.7% of last year's revenue. Net income was JPY 239 million.



On the Lifestyle Support segment, revenue was up and profit was down year-on-year. However, both revenue and profit were up Q-on-Q. Segment revenue was JPY 5.752 billion, up 5.2% year-on-year. Segment profit was JPY 502 million or 60.4% year-on-year. This segment accounted for 66.6% of the total revenue. With the Entertainment