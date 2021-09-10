Full Year 2021 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Sep 10, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Fumio Mase

Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director

* Hayashi Takao

Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director

* Mochizuki Kazuhiro

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer

* Yukimasa Nakauchi

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director



=====================

Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us in the earnings call of Ateam Inc. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. This is Takao Hayashi, President and CEO. Without further ado, let us start our presentation.



Ateam is an IT company that develops business around the Internet. We cover various markets, leveraging our advanced technological capabilities for businesses provided over the Internet.



This is the outline of today's presentation. First, some important announcements. There are 2.