Full Year 2021 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 10, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Sep 10, 2021 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Fumio Mase
Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director
* Hayashi Takao
Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
* Mochizuki Kazuhiro
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer
* Yukimasa Nakauchi
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director
Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to join us in the earnings call of Ateam Inc. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. This is Takao Hayashi, President and CEO. Without further ado, let us start our presentation.
Ateam is an IT company that develops business around the Internet. We cover various markets, leveraging our advanced technological capabilities for businesses provided over the Internet.
This is the outline of today's presentation. First, some important announcements. There are 2.
