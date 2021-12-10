Q1 2022 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Dec 10, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Dec 10, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Fumio Mase

Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director

* Hayashi Takao

Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director

* Mochizuki Kazuhiro

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer

* Yukimasa Nakauchi

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director



Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



Thank you very much for watching the FY 2022 Q1 Earnings Results Briefing of Ateam Inc. First of all, I would like to inform you that we have modified the format of the presentation deck and are presenting the results under the new format starting this quarter. The way the information is presented is easier to look compared with the old format. And with the change in the format, some of the figures are available now in the appendix, so please refer to those if necessary.



Okay. I will now begin. First, is an overview of