Q2 2022 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 11, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Mar 11, 2022 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Fumio Mase
Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director
* Hayashi Takao
Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
* Mochizuki Kazuhiro
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer
* Yukimasa Nakauchi
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director
Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
Thank you very much for joining us in the earnings briefing of Ateam Inc. for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. This is Takao Hayashi speaking. Let us get started.
This is the outline for today's presentation. First, the financial forecasts for fiscal 2022. At the time of the first quarter earnings briefing, the numbers related to the release of a new game title, the Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, were not yet clear. So we stated that we would be giving you the consolidated forecast once all figures are in. Now
