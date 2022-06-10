Q3 2022 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jun 10, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jun 10, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Fumio Mase

Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director

* Hayashi Takao

Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director

* Mochizuki Kazuhiro

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer

* Yukimasa Nakauchi

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director



Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



Thank you for attending the FY 2022 Q3 Financial Results Briefing of Ateam Inc. Let me start my presentation, which covers 4 items shown on the slide.



The first item is FY 2022 Q3 financial results. The slide shows the financial summary for the third quarter. Our main businesses were in the peak season and showed strong performances leading to an overall growth Q-on-Q in both revenue and income. The overall results are as shown on the slides mainly driven by the peak season during the third quarter from February to April