Sep 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Fumio Mase
Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director
* Hayashi Takao
Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
* Mochizuki Kazuhiro
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer
* Yukimasa Nakauchi
Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director
Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director
I am Takao Hayashi. Thank you for joining us in this earnings briefing for fiscal year 2022.
Let us begin our briefing. This is today's outline: 5 items followed by Q&A.
FY 2022 full year consolidated financial results. This is the full year summary. Overall revenue was more or less in line with the forecast, but net income decreased significantly year-on-year due to the recording of impairment losses on fixed assets and reversal of deferred tax assets. Revenue totaled JPY 31.79 billion. We posted operating
Full Year 2022 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
