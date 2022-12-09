Q1 2023 Ateam Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Dec 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Dec 09, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Fumio Mase

Ateam Inc. - GM of Lifestyle Support Division & Director

* Hayashi Takao

Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director

* Mochizuki Kazuhiro

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer

* Yukimasa Nakauchi

Ateam Inc. - Corporate Officer, GM of Entertainment Division & Director



Hayashi Takao - Ateam Inc. - President & Representative Director



Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to view our financial results briefing for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. Let me go straight into my presentation.



This is the agenda for today's briefing. First, I will cover the notice regarding change in segmentation classification. The company has decided to reclassify cosmetics, health care and brand management, which were previously included in the Lifestyle Support segment under Other Business subsegment. It is now included in the EC business